UPDATE: Gunman at Bronx Hospital is down, multiple people shot

Updated:
CBS NEWS

UPDATE: CBS NEWS is reporting shooter is down, deceased at hospital, 4 to 6 people have gunshot wounds or injuries. 

NEW YORK — Police in New York City are responding to a report of shots fired at Bronx Lebanon Hospital, CBS New York reports.

The incident began just before 3 p.m. at 173rd Street and Grand Concourse in the Mt. Eden section of the Bronx.

CBS New York reports that police have confirmed two people shot on the 16th floor of the hospital.

The Associated Press reports that police say the shooter pulled a gun from beneath his white lab coat, killing at least one person and wounding others before apparently taking his own life.

The NYPD has identified the shooter as  Dr. Henry Bello, a former employee at Bronx Lebanon Hospital, reports CBS New York’s Reena Roy. Four to six people were shot, and others suffered minor injuries trying to leave the building, the station reports.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

