Sabres swing trade to bring back Pominville, add Scandella

Buffalo sends Tyler Ennis, Marcus Foligno to Minnesota in deal

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It didn’t take new Sabres GM Jason Botterill very long to make a splash.

Not a wave… but certainly a splash.

On Friday, Buffalo acquired Marco Scandella, Jason Pominville and a 4th round pick from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for Tyler Ennis, Marcus Foligno and a 3rd round pick. The move frees up cap space for Minnesota.

The trade delivers Buffalo some much-needed depth to its defense corps. It also returns a longtime fan favorite in Pominville back to where his career first began. Scandella is signed through 2020 with a $4 million cap hit per season; Pominville is on the books through 2019 with a $5.6 million cap hit per year.

Botterill said at the NHL Draft not to expect a ‘big bang’ move in free agency; a trade, however, doesn’t ruin the Sabres’ cap situation and still provides a personnel boost. This move also likely takes the Sabres out of the running for coveted free agent Kevin Shattenkirk.

