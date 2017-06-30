Studies: Kids who read to animals show drastic improvement in skills

WAUSAU, Wis. (WIVB) — Summer has barely begun, and parents are already looking for ways to keep their children’s brains active.

The Marathon County Library in Wisconsin has launched a “Paws to Read” program.

It is an opportunity for students to improve their reading skills while sharing a book or two with a therapy dog.

Organizers say the calm-natured animals make perfect reading companions.

Recent studies by teams at UC Davis and Tufts University reveal children who read aloud to therapy dogs or shelter cats on a regular basis show drastic improvements in their reading skills.

The Town of Tonawanda Public Library is hosting a similar program for kids ages 5-12 on July 8.

Books & Barks will take place from 10:30 a.m. to Noon at the Kenmore branch at 160 Delaware Rd.