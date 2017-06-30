Tool helps NY families find free summer meal programs

Nexstar contributors Published:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The United States Department of Agriculture has an interactive tool to help families find free summer food service programs.

The interactive map will give you information on the sponsoring organization, contact information, and times lunches will be available.

The tool makes it easy for families to find the locations close to you.

Click here to view the map and find summer meal programs in your area.

This story was originally published by WTEN, a Nexstar contributing station.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s