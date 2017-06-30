Tool helps NY families find free summer meal programs

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The United States Department of Agriculture has an interactive tool to help families find free summer food service programs.

The interactive map will give you information on the sponsoring organization, contact information, and times lunches will be available.

The tool makes it easy for families to find the locations close to you.

Click here to view the map and find summer meal programs in your area.

This story was originally published by WTEN, a Nexstar contributing station.