Two charged in Town of Tonawanda gas station burglary

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two people have been arrested in connection with an early Thursday morning burglary at a Brighton Road gas station.

Officers responded to the Valero gas station at 957 Brighton Road around 2 a.m. Thursday for a glass breakage alarm.

Officers discovered two men inside the closed convenience store, who fled the scene on foot but were apprehended by arriving officers. Milton Figueroa, 22, of Buffalo, and Steven Cruz Figueroa, 24, both of Buffalo, were arrested. Cash and tobacco products were stolen from the store and recovered by arresting officers.

Milton Figueroa was charged with third degree burglary, second degree criminal mischief, and fourth degree grand larceny.

Steven Cruz Figueroa was charged with third degree burglary, second degree criminal mischief, fourth degree grand larceny, possession of burglar tools, and third degree criminal trespass.