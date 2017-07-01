Man hides gun in motorized toy car

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- A Buffalo man faces a number of charges after a raid by Erie County Sheriff’s deputies.

The Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant Friday morning at a home on Junior St.

Deputies told News 4 they discovered four grams of crack cocaine and a semiautomatic pistol hidden in a motorized toy car. The gun was loaded.

The Sheriff’s Office said Shaun Stevenson’s grandson and granddaughter were both in the home, they are four years old and less than two years old.

The children were turned over to a relative and Child Protective Services was notified.

Stevenson has now been charged with criminal possession of a narcotic with intent to sell, criminal possession of a narcotic, criminal possession of a weapon, and two misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and two misdemeanor counts of criminal use of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

Stevenson is being held at the Erie County Holding Center on $75,000 bail.

 

