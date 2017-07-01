NHL Free Agency Tracker: Sabres sign Johnson, Pouliot (UPDATED)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — We’re keeping track of NHL Free Agency as the Buffalo Sabres try to make additions to the roster under new GM Jason Botterill.

Here’s the latest:

12:00 ET – Former Sabres goaltender Anders Nilsson signs with the Vancouver Canucks.

12:05 ET – Chris Johnston of Sportsnet reports Buffalo signs former Edmonton Oilers left winger Benoit Pouliot, who the Oilers bought out last week. The deal is for one year, $1.15 million. Would add needed depth to the left wing position.

12:32 ET – The Sabres announce the signing of goaltender Chad Johnson, who will serve as Robin Lehner’s backup (assuming the Sabres don’t run into trouble signing Lehner, who is an RFA). Johnson’s deal is for one year, $2.5 million. In his one year in Buffalo, Johnson had a .920 save percentage.

12:45 ET – The Sabres announce the Pouliot signing. A former NHL lottery pick, Pouliot is a skilled forward who can help on the second power play and could be in store for a bounce-back season after a poor year in Edmonton. If he doesn’t bounce back, it’s a low-risk signing for Buffalo.