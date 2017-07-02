$15,000 worth of sound equipment stolen from Shakespeare in Delaware Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — “This is our 42nd season we’ve been securing that equipment every night and unfortunately somebody must’ve been watching and wanted that type of equipment,” said Lisa Ludwig, Shakespeare in Delaware Park Managing Director.

More than 15 thousand dollars worth of sound equipment including microphones and speakers were stolen from Shakespeare in Delaware Park overnight Saturday. Managing Director Lisa Ludwig believes it was targeted.

“It’s just a shame that somebody wanted to go after, we’re a free theater, we’ve been here for 42 years free for all of the public and that somebody would want to perhaps take away opportunities for us to perform here,” said Ludwig.

Buffalo Police say someone was able to break into an equipment trailer through a secured window and door. They’re still trying to figure out who is responsible.

“How terrible why would anyone want to do something like that this is such a wonderful venue, why make it hard for these people,” said Mary Jane Wilhelm of Williamsville.

Despite getting off to a bumpy start today, crews scrambled to replace what was stolen and ended up borrowing equipment so the show still went on as planned at 7:30 pm.

“I think that speaks to the nature of Buffalo and the theater community here as everyone is willing to pitch in but it’s just really terrible that someone would go out and you know take something,” said Matt Iwanski of Buffalo.

Ludwig says Shakespeare in the Park has been dealing with a lot of vandalism this summer more so than usual, but says she’s never seen anything like this happen to equipment.

“It’s theatrical equipment it’s not sound equipment that anybody could just go and use, it’s used for specific things. We know we’re going to have a stronger police presence here in the park now overnights,” said Ludwig.

Ludwig says they do have insurance and in the meantime they will continue renting and borrowing equipment so shows can go on as planned.

Police are asking anyone who has information or who may have seen someone around the area overnight to call or text the confidential tip line 716-847-2255.