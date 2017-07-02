NY to limit lane closures for holiday weekend

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state is working to make driving less of a pain this Fourth of July weekend.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that the state will suspend all non-essential construction-related lane closures during the busy holiday weekend.

Cuomo says state officials are doing “everything in (their) power” to make traveling as painless as possible this Independence Day.

The restrictions will run through July 5.

The Fourth of July is expected to be a particularly busy travel holiday this year, thanks in part to low gasoline prices. AAA predicts more than 44 million people will travel more than 50 miles from home, with most of them in automobiles.