Armed man tries to steal helicopter at Oregon airport, was fatally shot by police

HILLSBORO, Ore. (CBS NEWS) — An armed suspect was fatally shot by police after attempting to steal a helicopter from Hillsboro Airport, CBS affiliate KOIN-TV in Portland reports.

The masked suspect jumped the fence surrounding the airport and approached a helicopter with a student pilot, police said. The man pointed his gun at police and fired one shot into the air.

The suspect then attempted to flee the scene, jumping back over the fence and running into a field.

Police chased the man and eventually shot the suspect. They began performing life saving measures, but an official with the Federal Aviation Administration said the suspect did not survive.

A witness who was watching planes land with his family said he saw the suspect place a grey mask over his face and jump over the fence.

“Immediately I thought, ‘It’s a little hot to have this hoodie on,’ and just as he walks by our car and looks at us and just got past that’s when he pulled the gray mask over his face,” he said.

The FBI said they are aware of the situation at the Hillsboro Airport and are working in coordination with local authorities.