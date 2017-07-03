UPDATE: Buffalo man involved in motorcycle accident in Town of Hanover has died

TOWN OF HANOVER, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo motorcyclist has died after a Monday morning accident involving another vehicle on Route 20.

Michael Shoemaker, 60, of Buffalo, was taken to ECMC via Starflight Monday afternoon following the accident. He was pronounced dead Monday from his injuries.

According to Chautauqua County Sheriff’s reports, a 48-year-old Silver Creek woman struck the motorcyclist around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

The other driver, Tammy L. Mays, was issued traffic tickets for failing to yield to right of way at a stop sign and will appear in Town of Hanover Court at a later date.