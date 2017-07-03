Child found unresponsive in car on Virgil Avenue

News 4 Staff Published: Updated:
DAN HOLLAND/NEWS 4 Police responded to Virgil Avenue Monday afternoon for reports of a child unresponsive in a vehicle.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A child was found unresponsive in a parked car on Virgil Avenue Monday afternoon.

Sources say a passerby saw the 4-year-old boy in the vehicle and called police. The parents of the child showed up when the police did.

Emergency responders were able to get the boy out of the vehicle, at which point the child was still unresponsive.

The child was treated at the scene by ADI and will be okay.

Both of the child’s parents were arrested, and the boy was turned over to a relative.

 

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s