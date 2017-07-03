Child found unresponsive in car on Virgil Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A child was found unresponsive in a parked car on Virgil Avenue Monday afternoon.

Sources say a passerby saw the 4-year-old boy in the vehicle and called police. The parents of the child showed up when the police did.

Emergency responders were able to get the boy out of the vehicle, at which point the child was still unresponsive.

The child was treated at the scene by ADI and will be okay.

Both of the child’s parents were arrested, and the boy was turned over to a relative.