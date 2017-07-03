Day care center closes abruptly, under cloud of suspicion

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Benjamin MacDonald had no idea Kid’s Kingdom Child Care Center was closed until he showed up with his 4 year old daughter early Monday morning.

“Showed up at 6:00 am to drop my daughter off and the doors were locked, name was scraped off the front of the door.”

Kid’s Kingdom closed abruptly over the weekend, leaving MacDonald and many other parents in a tough spot. With no one to watch Marlow, the ironworker dad had to email his boss, and fortunately he has an understanding employer.

“Take the day off and spend time with my kid and spend a couple of hours on the phone trying to find a new day care.”

The sign on the door of the shuttered day care center blames the sale of the shopping plaza where it is located, and a Facebook posting apparently accusing the operators of neglect and abuse for the closing.

But parent April Tkaczyk said there was no notice on the door as of Friday, June 30, “The letter on the door said something about the building was sold, and since closing on June 26th they had been trying their best to stay open, and unfortunately they were unable to, so their last day that they would be open was June 30.”

But the new owner of the plaza on Armor Duells Road in Orchard Park said he was just as shocked as everyone else that Kid’s Kingdom’s operator pulled the plug, that he was in process of signing a new lease, and he has not been able to reach her to get the keys.

MacDonald said the accusatory Facebook posting did not seem to bother other parents he talked to, and they did not see any proof the allegations were true, “That they were negligent and abusive, but that was the first I had ever heard of that. I thought everything was fine–so I never would have known.”

The State Office of Children and Family Services has confirmed the closing of Kid’s Kingdom, and is offering to help parents find new child care providers. Many of those families paid in advance, and left personal effects at the facility.

News 4 reached out to the owner of Kid’s Kingdom Child Care Center, Inc. by phone and email, without success.