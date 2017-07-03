Grand Island to house large scale community solar project

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB)- The largest community solar project in New York state is slated for Grand Island.

The Town Board unanimously approved the project, which will be completed by BlueRock Solar and Active Solar Development.

Ground is expected to break on the 18-acre solar array this summer.

“It’s going to not send it to any one place, it’s sending the electricity right back into the grid. So it’s basically like a power plant. It’s a power plant powered by the sun,” explained Grand Island Town Supervisor, Nate McMurray.

The array will go in an industrial-zoned lot just off the I-190 between Bedell Road and Industrial Drive.

Up to 400 homes on the island are expected to be powered by the grid. Access will be granted on a first come, first serve basis, once the array is up and running.

McMurray says this project is just the beginning of his solar vision for the Island; eventually he’d like to see municipal buildings or even schools run on solar energy.

“Solar power is one of the biggest employers in America today. If you look at the energy industry and where employment is going, solar power is like a hockey stick, it’s straight up,” McMurray said.

Construction on this project is expected to take between two and three months.