Healthier fast food options for your kids

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you’re a busy parent, you know all too well about the days when you’re running around and need to grab lunch or dinner for your kids on the go.

It can be tricky finding healthy fast food options. Here are some tips and strategies you can try with your kids:

Never leave home without healthy snacks, like fruit, nuts or yogurt — That way, the kids can fill up on that while they’re waiting for their fast food to be served.

Encourage fruit over fries — Experts say adding fruit, vegetables or dairy foods can help round out the meal and make it balanced.

Pass on the soda — Nutritionists say unflavored milk or water are the best options. You can also choose juice, but the amount should be limited.

Establish your expectations beforehand — Before you drive over to the fast food restaurant, let your child know if you want them to have fruit instead of fries, water instead of soda or simply no dessert. That way, you can manage your child’s expectations before you even start ordering.

Experts also say it is important for parents to make healthy food choices. They say that what you do means more than what your say.