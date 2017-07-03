Man rescued from Niagara River

ONTARIO, Canada (WIVB) — Quick actions from first responders helped save a man from the Niagara River.

Sunday night, Niagara Parks Police and three other agencies found a man waist deep in the water, about 200 feet above the brink of Horseshoe Falls on the Canadian side of the border.

Police recognized that it was a suicide attempt and called in police negotiators.

They gave the man a safety vest to help get him out of the water. But, at one point, the man removed the safety line and leaned back towards the brink of the falls.

An officer quickly secured the man and held on to him until another officer arrived.

They brought the man safely to the river bank. He was taken to the hospital for evaluation.