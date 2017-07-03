Map tells you exactly when, how long you’ll see total solar eclipse of 2017

Nexstar contributors Published:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Curious when you’ll be able to see this year’s total solar eclipse and how long it’ll last?

Look no further. A man named Xavier Jubier has used Google to create an interactive map that allows you to search for your exact address.

It then tells you exactly when the eclipse begins in your area and how long the maximum eclipse will last. Click here to check it out.

Jubier has also posted further information to help you understand the map and how it works. You can read about it at Eclipse2017.org.

The moon will pass between the Sun and Earth midday on Monday, August 21.

The areas lying within this path will go into total darkness for up to two minutes or more, depending on where you are on that path. It’ll be so dark, you may even see stars.

This story was originally published by WKRN, a Nexstar contributing station.

