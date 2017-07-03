Niagara Falls woman charged with Leandra’s Law DWI

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Niagara Falls woman was charged with a Leandra’s Law DWI after she was involved in an accident in the Village of Lewiston Sunday evening with her 4-year-old in the vehicle.

According to State Police reports, troopers were called to the intersection of Center Street and 9th Street in the Village of Lewiston at 7:58 p.m. Sunday. While investigating the accident, police found one of the drivers, Amber Huisgen, 37, of Niagara Falls, displaying signs of intoxication.

Huisgen was taken into custody and transported to State Police’s Niagara Falls station, where she refused to take a breath test.

She was processed and released on appearance tickets returnable to Town of Lewiston Court.

