North Korea fires missile into waters off Japan

CNN News Published:
Kim Jong Un
In this image made from video released by North Korean broadcaster KRT on Tuesday, April 11, 2017, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un holds up the Supreme People's Assembly card in Pyongyang, North Korea. North Korea's parliament convened Kim Jong Un taking the center seat. The Supreme People's Assembly normally meets once or twice a year at the Mansudae Assembly Hall in central Pyongyang. (KRT via AP)

(CNN) – North Korea has fired an unidentified ballistic missile Tuesday from North Pyong’an Province that flew into waters east of the Korean Peninsula, according to a press release from South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The projectile may have landed in Japan’s Exclusive Economic Zone, which extends 200 nautical miles from its coastline, Takahiro Hirano, Public Affairs Officer from Japan’s Ministry of Defense told CNN.
The launch comes just after US President Donald Trump spoke to the leaders of both China and Japan, two important regional actors in the ongoing standoff with Pyongyang over its nuclear ambitions.
The White House said that Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed a range of issues of mutual interest, including North Korea.
 This would be the eleventh missile test conducted by North Korea this year.
Developing story – more to come

CNN’s Paula Hancocks in Seoul, Yoko Wakatsuki in Tokyo, Ben Westcott in Hong Kong and K.J. Kwon in Atlanta contributed to this report.

