TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in the City of Tonawanda are looking for a missing teenager.

Shelldon Bayley, 14, was last seen on Friday. At the time, he was wearing blue basketball shorts and a white t-shirt.

Shelldon is 5’9″ and 130 lbs.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call police at (716) 692-2103.