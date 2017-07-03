Production team looking for extras for WNY-filmed movie

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Actor, director and Cheektowaga native Bill Fichtner recently returned to western New York for his film Cold Brook.

Now, you can get in on the action.

Fichtner is looking for extras for two scenes to be filmed in East Aurora beginning in mid-July.

There will be two bar scenes, each calling for 30 extras, and one coffee shop scene with about five extras.

Those interested must be at least 18 years old and can email the production team at ColdBrookCasting@gmail.com with a recent self photo.