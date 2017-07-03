Slow Roll to meet up at The Oakk Room

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On July 3, bicyclists participating in the Buffalo Slow Roll are asked to meet up at The Oakk Room at 1435 Main St.

The ride will go through the Cold Springs neighborhood, Hamlin Park, Masten Park, Kingsley & MLK Park. Major streets will include Main, Delavan, Humboldt, Michigan, Jefferson and Fillmore.

“We’re spotlighting Humboldt Parkway and the damage done by construction of Kensington Expressway, amplifying the advocacy of the Restore Our Community Coalition – Buffalo, NY,” Seamus Gallivan, of The Good Neighborhood, said.

Following the ride, an after-party will take place at The Oakk Room. It will include food, music and drinks.

Riders can meet up at 5:30 p.m., and the ride will start and hour later.