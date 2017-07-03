Sparkler sales are “booming”

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Some sparkler vendors are running out of merchandise in the third year that sales of certain “sparkling devices” are legal in New York State.

Fireworks tents have been set up along both sides of Transit Road in Lockport.

Before 2015, New Yorkers who wanted fireworks had to travel to other states to buy them. Now, the manufacturers are coming here.

The devices have to be hand held or mounted on the ground. Sales of the small sparklers are permitted in Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, and Niagara Counties through July 5. Purchasers must be 18 or older.