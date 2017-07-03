Stage is set for Bisons-BPO Independence Eve Celebration

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Thousands of people will be flocking to Coca-Cola Field Monday night to enjoy a huge annual Independence Eve Celebration with the Bisons and the BPO.

Gates open at 4 p.m. for the 6:05 opening pitch in the game between the Bisons and the Syracuse Chiefs.

Immediately following the game, the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus will take the stage to begin a concert of patriotic tunes.

The night is capped off with a large fireworks display accompanying the music. It’s the biggest fireworks show at Coca-Cola Field all season.

This is the 23rd year for this annual celebration, which has attracted more than 400,000 Western New Yorkers throughout its history.

Tickets are still available. The box office opens at 9 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online any time at bisons.com

Before the music starts, a KeyBank executive is expected to hand the conductor’s baton over to the conductor as part of an announcement that Key is renewing its sponsorship for the 2017-2018 BPO Pops season.

The complete schedule for the 2017-2018 KeyBank BPO Pops Series is below:

• September 23 – Disney Fantasia Live in Concert – 8:00 p.m.

• October 14 – Mambo Kings – 8:00 p.m.

• October 27 – Cirque de la Symphonie – 10:30 a.m.

• October 28 – Cirque de la Symphonie – 8:00 p.m.

• November 11 – Super Diamond – 8:00 p.m.

• December 15 – John Morris Russell’s Holiday Pops – 10:30 a.m.

• December 15 – John Morris Russell’s Holiday Pops – 8:00 p.m.

• December 16 – John Morris Russell’s Holiday Pops – 8:00 p.m.

• December 17 – John Morris Russell’s Holiday Pops – 2:30 p.m.

• January 20 – Byron Stripling: A Night at the Cotton Club – 8:00 p.m.

• February 3 – Piano Panache – 8:00 p.m.

• February 16 – Glenn Miller Orchestra – 10:30 a.m.

• February 17- Glenn Miller Orchestra – 8:00 p.m.

• March 3 – A Night at the Oscars – 8:00 p.m.

• April 14 – Buffalo Sings! – 8:00 p.m.

• April 27 – Fire and Rain with AJ Swearingen and Jayne Kelli – 10:30 a.m.

• April 28 – Fire and Rain with AJ Swearingen and Jayne Kelli – 8:00 p.m.

• May 25 – Star-Spangled Spectacular – 10:30 a.m.

• May 26 – Star-Spangled Spectacular – 8:00 p.m.