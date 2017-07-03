Vehicle crashed into group of pedestrians in Boston

Anthony Fay Published:

BOSTON (WWLP) – There are reports of multiple injuries after a vehicle crashed into a group of pedestrians near Logan Airport in Boston.

The incident took place on Porter Street in East Boston near Tomahawk Drive. That is in the area of the Logan taxi pool.

According to Massachusetts State Police Media Relations, preliminary reports indicate that there are several pedestrians with injuries that vary in their severity.

This story was originally published by Nexstar contributors WWLP. News 4 will have more information as soon as it is available.

