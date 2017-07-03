Woman complains of purse theft, ends up getting charged with petit larceny

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Salamanca woman told police her purse was stolen, but she ended up getting arrested on a theft charge herself.

The Erie County Sheriff’s office says Dawn Bish, 41, issued a complaint to authorities that her purse was stolen while at the Wal-Mart store in Springville.

She said the theft took place on Friday evening.

The Sheriff’s office began to review in-store surveillance video, but reportedly made an ironic discovery. According to them, Bish was not only a victim of theft, but a thief herself.

Authorities say Bish and fellow Salamanca resident John Ray, 55, were seen taking two pieces of clothing from the store.

Each of them were charged with two counts of petit larceny and were given tickets to appear in Village of Springville Court.

Bish’s purse was not found.