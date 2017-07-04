CNN: Violent knifeman from London freed months into 9 year sentence due to admin error

CNN News Published:
Ralston Dodd, 25, is being sought by police after serving a nine-month sentence.

London (CNN) – A manhunt is underway in London for a dangerous knifeman released from prison just a few months into his sentence due to a clerical court error.

Ralston Dodd, 25, was sentenced to nine years jail after he stabbed Jerrell Holland, 22, in the back three times in Islington, north London last September. However staff at the court misheard the judge and wrote down nine months instead of nine years.
Holland’s lung was punctured and he nearly died in the attack that took place in broad daylight near on of London’s trendiest shopping streets.
 “Releases in error are extremely rare but we take any case very seriously. We are urgently investigating so we learn the lessons to prevent it happening again,” the UK’s Ministry of Justice said in a statement.
“Public protection is our priority. A warrant has been issued and police are pursuing the offender.”
Holland’s father Alex Holland, a rap musician, told CNN the family found out that Dodd was out of prison when his son saw him drive past, a couple of miles from where the stabbing happened. “My son has been under severe psychological stress since the stabbing and thought he was hallucinating.”
“All I hope is that whilst he is at large there won’t be another victim of his happy-go-lucky, stab-up attitude,” said Holland senior, who knows Dodd’s family as they all live in the same area.
Knife crime in London has been rising steeply over the past couple of years, with 61 people stabbed to death in 2016, according to police.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s