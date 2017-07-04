Fireworks go off without a hitch at Canalside

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Fireworks filled the sky over Canalside and the Outer Harbor on Fourth of July. The show went off without a hitch at 10 p.m.

It was a stark difference from the previous year when the fireworks were delayed 45 minutes due to technical problems. The company that puts the show together, Skylighters Fireworks, told News 4 they made improvements to prevent any issues.

The beautiful display lit up the sky over the grain elevators for nearly half an hour as thousands of people sat on the lawn at Canalside and the Outer Harbor, some even watched the show from kayaks and canoes on the water.

It was the culmination of a celebration at the waterfront that kicked off at 5 p.m. Two live bands, West of the Mark and The George Scott Big Band, performed until the fireworks started.

“It’s a day of national celebration but everyone should keep in mind that those people who came before us paid a really steep price and we should keep them in our memories,” said Tim Aikin, from Pendleton.

Canalside’s new management group told News 4 about 20,000 people turned out at Canalside on Tuesday, and another 7,000 were at the Outer Harbor. They were expecting a crowd of about 30,000 people.

Each person had to go through security before entering the event area. Security guards used wands to make sure no one was carrying in a prohibited item. Bags were also searched.

“It was fine, it was easy,” said Victoria Dabney, from Buffalo. “They checked my purse but I knew that.”

Only small purses and diaper bags were permitted in the event area.

Buffalo Police officers in uniform and plainclothes and Erie County Sheriff’s Deputies patrolled the waterfront.

Buffalo Police told News 4 they increased security this year to prevent issues that happened in 2016. Last year, rumors of shots fired sent people running.

“I feel more safe because they have more security out here this year,” said Dabney.

Mike Youngman from Wheatfield agreed.

“It’s a good idea because the way things are in the world, you have to have it,” said Youngman.

He said security checked his coolers.

Buffalo Police told us there were no major incidents at the event.