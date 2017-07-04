Five WNY veterans honored for their service on Independence Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — They took very different paths, but they all led to the same place.

Tuesday, five veterans were inducted into the “Wall of Honor” on Independence day at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park.

The honorees include:

Timothy P. Sullivan

William C. Dibble

Myron “Mike” H. Hagen

Garold R. Seifert

Richard L. Petri



“Doing it on the Fourth of July, adds another spin to it, it’s kind of gut wrenching and emotional. We owe them, there’s no other way of putting it, we owe them for what they’ve done,” said Capt. Brian Roche, Director for the Naval & Military Park.

Dibble received two battle stars after serving as a private during World War II and was a prisoner of war.

Petri was honored after serving 9 years in active duty as a cook for the United States Coast Guard.

Each veteran showed humility and love for their country.

“It’s unbelievable, I don’t think I deserve it,” said Dibble.

“As far as sacrificing anything, I didn’t sacrifice anything. At that time, I loved our country, I still do, but I was proud to serve. I wouldn’t change a thing, not a thing,” said Petri.

To submit a name for the “Wall of Honor” click here.