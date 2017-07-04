For families locked out of OP day care center, help is on the way



BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The doors were locked, the classrooms were cleaned out, and the playground equipment had been removed when parents showed up at the Kid’s Kingdom Child Care Center in Orchard Park, Monday morning.

The abrupt closing forced Benjamin MacDonald to take the day off from work when he was unable to drop off his 4 year old daughter, Marlowe, “I showed up at 6:00 am to drop my daughter off, and the doors were locked, the name was scraped off the front of the door.”

As dozens of families from across Western New York now have to scramble to find a new child care business, due to the sudden closing, the Child Care Resource Network is reaching out to help.

The Buffalo-based agency’s Marketing and Community Impact Specialist Courtney Gfroerer said the network’s services are free, and it is the only accredited agency in Erie County that provides services for families looking for help with child care.

“They can tell us about their children–if they have special needs, if they need a medication administered, maybe the child needs transportation to and from the program, if they are school age they might need before or after care.”

Gfroerer said the Child Care Resource Network can assess a family’s needs, screen potential care providers and help get a new placement–licensed by the state–as quickly as possible.

“So they can get child care as soon as they can, and not have to be out of work, because we know that when parents and family do not have high quality child care they cannot go to work every day and that is a major problem.”

Gfroerer adds, the services the Child Care Resource Network provides are free, and any family in Erie County in need of a caregiver can contact the agency for help, by calling 877-6666 or going to their website. Other counties have equivalent agencies, which are also accredited by the State Office of Children and Family Services.