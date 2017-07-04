Health Sciences hoops star Gaines commits to Tennessee

After a handful of mid-major offers turned into an SEC offer, Gaines made his decision

Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This weekend, Health Sciences basketball star Davonte Gaines committed to the University of Tennessee to play for coach Rick Barnes. Gaines is a junior who had offers from Rhode Island, Kent State and Monmouth, among others from mid-majors.

But did he expect an offer from the SEC?

“No, not at all,” he said with a laugh on Monday. “I kinda didn’t know where I would go. This year I received a lot of publicity, so more coaches reached out to me.”

Gaines averaged 17 points and 12 rebounds per game, helping lead the Falcons all the way to the State Final Four.

“It’s just a blessing,” he says of the commitment. “A lot of people where I’m from, they don’t get this opportunity. So I have to go take advantage of it and make the best of it.”

