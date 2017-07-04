North Tonawanda Police: Pedestrian struck, killed late Monday night

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – North Tonawanda Police continue to investigate a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on River Road.

It happened just before midnight Monday.

Police tell News 4 a 47-year-old man was hit by a vehicle as he was crossing River Road near Wheatfield Street. He passed away from his injuries.

The man was not crossing in a crosswalk, police officials said.

Police have not yet released the identities of anyone involved in this accident.

The driver is not facing any charges at this point.

More information is expected to be released later Tuesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 4 on air and online for the latest information.