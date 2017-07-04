O Negative blood donors wanted as supplies reach extremely low level

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – UNYTS has put out an immediate appeal for O Negative type blood donors across Western New York.

The local supply of O Negative blood has reached an extremely low level due to trauma over the weekend.

O Negative donors are asked to donate at one of UNYTS’ Neighborhood Donation Centers.

UNYTS’s Eastern Hills Mall and Southgate Plaza locations are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Appointments can be made by visiting www.unyts.org and clicking Donate Blood or by calling 716.512.7940. Walk-ins also welcome.

