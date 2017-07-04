Where to park for Canalside fireworks

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – If you’re planning on attending tonight’s fireworks at Canalside, Buffalo Police are reminding you to arrive early, since large crowds are expected and additional screening and security members will be in place.

Visitors are asked to use the parking lots near Keybank Arena at Michigan Avenue and Perry Street. Motorists should exit at Elm Street and follow the electronic messaging boards to the lots.

Visitors are also encouraged to use the Metro to alleviate congestion at the Canalside area.