$1,000 reward offered for info on theft from Shakespeare in the Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to the return of theater equipment stolen from Shakespeare in Delaware Park over the weekend.

New York State senator Chris Jacobs and Buffalo Common Council member Joel Feroleto announced Wednesday that they have posted the reward.

Over $15,000 in sound equipment was taken from Shakespeare in Delaware park on Saturday, including microphones and speakers.

The managing director of Shakespeare in the Park said that she believed the theft was premeditated.