UPDATE: 1-290 W and I-290 E have both reopened.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The DOT has shut down I-290 E between Elmwood Avenue and Colvin Boulevard, and I-290 W at Colvin Boulevard due to a utility line that came down by Gander Mountain.

No injuries or property damage have been reported.

National Grid is on scene fixing the line, and spokesperson Steve Brady says that the line is almost fixed.

Traffic is being re-routed.

