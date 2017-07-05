44 million could have student loans forgiven

(AP) — Having college debt disappear is something many student loan holders can only dream of. But it’s possible for some of the 44 million people in the U.S. with education loans.

Through the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program, people with federal student loans can get their loans erased tax-free if they first make loan payments for 10 years while working for the government or a nonprofit.

That’s the gist of it, at least. The program rules are more nuanced. Unaware of the complexities, many loan holders inadvertently make decisions that render them ineligible.

Only a few hundred people are on track to get forgiveness this fall – the soonest borrowers can receive forgiveness through the program – according to data the U.S. Department of Education presented to financial aid professionals last year.