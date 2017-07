BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Buffalo say a seven-year-old was struck by a vehicle late Tuesday night, then the operator drove away.

Officials say the incident happened on the 200 block of Loring Ave. just before 11:30 p.m.

The child was taken to Women & Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information on the incident can call the confidential police tip line at (716) 847-2255.