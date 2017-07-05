Boy attacked by dogs continues to improve

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Kaden Mitchell, the 7-year-old mauled by two Rottweilers early last month, is spending the 4th of July at Women and Children’s Hospital. But he continues to improve, and so the hospital is allowing him to have a party with family and friends, who have a lot to be thankful for, just a month after the attack.

Mitchell was playing with a family friend June 7 in the back yard of a home in Niagara Falls.

He was running behind a little girl as they were heading to the trampoline, when two Rottweilers mistook the act as a threat, and attacked.

Niagara Falls Police responded quickly, saved Mitchell’s life and spared the dogs.

The dogs were euthanized by their owner the follow day.

There are no criminal charges, as police determined the attack was a horrible accident, which left the 7-year-old clinging to life.

But a lot has changed in just a few short weeks.

“They’re going to wind up doing skin grafts to close the top of his head,” said Roy Gregory, Kaden’s grandfather. “They shaved his head and they found more damage, but they think it’s all repairable.”

Kaden’s recovery will be long term, but he’s already had a number of milestones.

A few weeks ago, he was well enough to be moved to another recovery floor, have more visitors and even a few bites of solid food (including chicken wings).

And speaking of vistors, there’s been no shortage. In addition to family and friends, Miss New York State dropped by and a few super heroes, who said they needed Kaden’s help to fight crime in Western New York.

Gregory says all of these little details are going a long way to helping Kaden physically and mentally recover from a traumatizing attack.

“If they do this for every kid, I can imagine these kids wanting to go back there for vacation,” Gregory said with a laugh. “It’s amazing how they do this.”

Initially, Kaden’s family had said he and his mother were in an accident, so as not to bring on flashbacks that could set back his recovery.

But Kaden recently told his mom he remembers what happened to him.

Even as he’s the one on the mend, he’s thinking of others, Gregory said.

“He says, ‘I know everything,'” Gregory said about the conversation Kaden had with his mother. “And she says, what do you mean? I know about the dogs, I know about everything. She says, ‘Why didn’t you tell me this?’ And he says, ‘I didn’t want to make you sad.’ The kid is just so considerate.”

The family is hosting a fundraiser on Oct. 15 at the American Legion Sikora Post, 950 Payne Ave. to help offset for medical bills that continue to mount. Donations are also being accepted at any KeyBank under the name Kaden Mitchell Fund.