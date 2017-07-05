BPS elects leaders, discusses superintendent evaluations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo School Board met for the first time Wednesday since the Carl Paladino hearing in Albany.

State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia will determine if Paladino should remain on the school board.

The purpose of Wednesday’s meeting was for the board to vote on leadership positions.

Paladino nominated at least six board members for president, all of which declined. He was nominated for board president by board member Patricia Pierce.

After a vote, Dr. Barbara Seals-Nevergold was elected president 6-3.

Sharon Belton-Cottman will serve as Vice President of Executive Affairs and Theresa Harris-Tigg will serve as VP of student achievement.

By the end of the meeting, school board members discussed superintendent evaluations. Board member Larry Quinn wants individual board member evaluations about the superintendent made public.

“Our constituents need to know how each of us have evaluated our only hire. I think it’s a matter of public urgency and should be made public,” said Quinn.

“They don’t give true evaluations, they just mark excellent, excellent, excellent all the way down the line because he (Superintendent Kriner Cash) does what they want him to do,” said Paladino.

Nevergold told News 4, only the results are made public, not each evaluation, but last year she says a board member leaked the evaluations to the media.

“Mrs. Belton- Cottman and myself particularly were singled out for giving very harsh evaluations to the superintendent,” said Nevergold.

The board will have a general counsel review the law and decide from there.

In the meantime, Paladino says it’s time to remove the entire board, including himself.

“I think this board has to go, I think this board should all resign or get discharged,” said Paladino.

“We’re not all dysfunctional, you know, we have a dysfunctional member,” said Nevergold.