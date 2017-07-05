Buffalo man charged with attempted assault of NFTA officer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo man has been indicted for attempting to assault a NFTA officer in February.

Devere Thomas, 22, of Buffalo, has been charged with attempted assault of a police officer, resisting arrest, unlawful fleeing a police officer, obstructing governmental administration, and unlawful possession of marijuana.

It’s alleged that Thomas refused to comply with a NFTA officer’s commands when his vehicle was pulled over for a valid traffic infraction on Feb. 2 near Main Street and West Utica. Thomas is accused of driving away, nearly striking the officer with his car. The officer was forced to fire one round into Thomas’ vehicle to prevent Thomas from driving into him.

Thomas is accused of also taking off at a high rate of speed, crashing his vehicle into a dumpster, exiting the car and fleeing on foot before being taken into custody.

Thomas pleaded not guilty. He was held in lieu of $15,000 cash or bond.

If convicted of all of the charges, Thomas faces two to seven years in prison.

