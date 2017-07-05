“Cold Brook” movie brings native actors back to western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Cheektowaga native William Fichtner is making his directorial debut in a movie being shot in Buffalo.

Cold Brook began filming in the Queen city in late June.

It’s described as a coming home story, involving two ordinary men setting out on an extraordinary adventure.

One of its supporting cast members, Charlene Amoia, is also a western New York native.

You may know Amoia as the beloved “Wendy the waitress” in How I Met Your Mother.

Amoia also shot a Lifetime movie last year in Lewiston. The Los Angeles-based actress is from North Buffalo.

For this gig, she plays a teacher; she spent her time filming at the Buffalo History Museum.

“It’s pretty cool that this is the second movie I’ve done in Buffalo,” she said.

Amoia said she worked with a lot of the same people on Cold Brook as she did during her previous film here.

“I come home and I’m doing what I love, and it really just makes me want to stay here to honest. If this city continues to have production there’s a real consideration to coming back to this side of the country.”

In addition to the Buffalo History Museum, Cold Brook has also filmed at Buffalo State.