Eight people rescued from Lake Ontario near Youngstown Wednesday

YOUNGSTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) – Eight family members were rescued from the water near Fort Niagara State Park in Youngstown Wednesday.

According to a press release from the U.S. Coast Guard, the family was in a 14-foot aluminium boat heading to Porter on Lake Ontario when a wave came over the bow, and the boat began taking on water.

A watch stander at the Coast Guard Station Niagara saw the family waving for help at about 4:54 p.m. The station launched a 25-foot response boat crew to assist.

The boat crew rescued four children and four adults.

The four children all had life jackets on, though the adults’ life jackets floated away with the waves. There were no reported injuries.

“The Coast Guard urges boaters to always wear life jackets while on the water, have signaling devices on board, and obey the boat manufacturer’s suggested maximum occupancy,” the press release added.