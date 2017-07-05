Eight people rescued from Lake Ontario near Youngstown Wednesday

By Published:
A U.S. Coast Guard vessel is shown, Sunday, June 7, 2015, off the coast of Deerfield Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

YOUNGSTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) –  Eight family members were rescued from the water near Fort Niagara State Park in Youngstown Wednesday.

According to a press release from the U.S. Coast Guard, the family was in a 14-foot aluminium boat heading to Porter on Lake Ontario when a wave came over the bow, and the boat began taking on water.

A watch stander at the Coast Guard Station Niagara saw the family waving for help at about 4:54 p.m. The station launched a 25-foot response boat crew to assist.

The boat crew rescued four children and four adults.

The four children all had life jackets on, though the adults’ life jackets floated away with the waves. There were no reported injuries.

“The Coast Guard urges boaters to always wear life jackets while on the water, have signaling devices on board, and obey the boat manufacturer’s suggested maximum occupancy,” the press release added.

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s