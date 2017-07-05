Gov. Cuomo orders flags on state buildings at half-mast to honor murdered NYC police officer

Related Coverage NYC officer shot to death inside command post; gunman killed

NEW YORK (WIVB) – Flags on all State buildings will be flown at half-staff starting Thursday to honor a NYC police officer who died today after being shot in the line of duty.

Officer Miosotis Familia was killed Wednesday afternoon after being ambushed inside of a mobile command center by an ex-convict. She served 12 years as a member of the New York Police Department.

The flags, ordered lowered to half-staff by Gov. Andrew Cuomo Wednesday evening, will remain in that position until Familia is interred.

“Law enforcement officers across New York put their lives on the line to protect and serve their communities,” Cuomo said in a statement. “This horrific and senseless assassination is a devastating reminder of the risks these brave men and women face each day. I offer my deepest condolences to Officer Familia’s loved ones and fellow members of the NYPD. Today, we all come together to mourn one of New York’s Finest.”