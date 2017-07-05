Mother, 6-month-old hospitalized after fireworks malfunction in Lancaster

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Lancaster filed charges against a man after a mother and her baby were injured by fireworks Tuesday on Westwood Rd.

Authorities say Eugene Lapress, 38, was lighting fireworks “when one malfunctioned and began shooting fireballs toward several guests.”

The 22-year-old mother and her six-month-old baby were both hospitalized with second-degree burns. The baby was burned on nearly one-fifth of her body.

Authorities confiscated the remaining fireworks.

Lapress was charged with Reckless Endangerment and Unlawful Dealing With Fireworks.

Between Monday and Wednesday morning, police say they responded to 19 fireworks complaints.