Parents charged with leaving child in hot car

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Kenmore parents of a 4-year-old left for a short time Monday in a vehicle parked on Hertel Avenue will have to answer to child endangerment charges.

And though the child was unharmed and deemed to be sleeping — this is yet another reminder not to leave children in vehicles, even if they’re sleeping and even if it’s just for a short period, especially in the summer.

Buffalo police say someone driving near the intersection of Hertel and Virgil avenues Monday afternoon saw the boy sitting in the car.

Police were called and we met on the scene by the boy’s parents, who were coming out of Terrapin Station.

The boy’s father told News 4 the boy was asleep and they didn’t want to wake him. They also cracked the windows.

But that doesn’t matter, especially as the weather warms, police said.

Even with the windows cracked, vehicles heat up quickly — and the results could be deadly.

“I think it’s very important for people to understand, even if they’re just going to run into a store, or make a quick stop, even a few seconds in a car in this weather can cause that temperature in that car to rise extremely rapidly,” said Buffalo Lt. Jeffrey Rinaldo.

“It can take a few extra steps, but take the child with you inside the store, no matter how brief the period of time,” he said. “Anything can happen in an unattended car with a small child left inside. Everything from heat exhaustion to God forbid if somebody tries to break in or steal the car. At the end of the day, if you wouldn’t leave your purse in the car, don’t leave your child in the car.”

The child was checked out at the scene, deemed to be OK and given to a grandparent. The parents are due in court later this month.