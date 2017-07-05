Rep. Steve Scalise back in intensive care

Steve Scalise
In this May 17, 2017 photo, Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., speaks with the media on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(CNN) – Rep. Steve Scalise has been readmitted to the intensive care unit “due to new concerns for infection,” a statement from his office said.

His condition is listed as serious, according to the statement.
Scalise, the Republican House majority whip who represents Louisiana, was critically injured during a shooting by a lone gunman at the GOP baseball team’s practice for a charity game June 14. He had been released from the MedStar Washington Hospital Center’s intensive care unit less than two weeks ago.
Another update is expected Thursday, according to his office.
 Developing story – more to come

