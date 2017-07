RIPLEY, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Ripley man has been charged with destroying video evidence of a crime that he committed.

Andrew C. Sanders, 30, of Route 20, was charged with tampering with physical evidence Wednesday on an active arrest warrant.

The alleged crime occurred June 10.

Sanders was committed to Chautauqua County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash $20,000 property bail.