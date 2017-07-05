Scholarship application deadline soon!

News 4's Jacquie Walker with AAUW Book Sale Chair Betty Preble

BUFFALO, N.Y.(WIVB) – The application deadline for the $5,000 Jacquie Walker Scholarship offered by the Buffalo branch of the American Association of University Women is July 15.

Female students from the eight counties of Western New York, who will be juniors or seniors in college this fall, are eligible to apply. The scholarship is awarded based on strong academic performance and a commitment to community service.

This is the ninth year the AAUW has awarded the scholarship in honor of Jacquie Walker’s dedication to serving the Western New York community. She has served as honorary chair of the AAUW’s Scholarship Book Sale for several years.

The scholarship is a $5,000 grant to be used for tuition or other expenses associated with obtaining an undergraduate degree, such as books, fees, etc. The money is raised from the AAUW’s annual Scholarship Book Sale, which also raises funds for other scholarships and educational programs.

An application is available on the AAUW website.

