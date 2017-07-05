Search for missing kayakers on Lake Erie ends

LORAIN, Ohio (WIVB) — The search for two missing kayakers on Lake Erie was ended on Wednesday morning.

Nicole Launert, 27, and Mike Smith, 30, were supposed to return to Lorain, Ohio on Tuesday night, but did not. They are still missing.

The search began that night when the owner of Grumpy’s Bait and Tackle told the U.S. Coast Guard that two rental kayaks had not been returned by the time they were expected to be given back.

In the morning, two missing kayaks were located roughly 100 feet from a boat launch in the woods. Following that, the Coast Guard closed the case.